2 teens shot at Staten Island sweet 16 party: NYPD

Staten Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MARINER’S HARBOR, Staten Island — Two 16-year-old boys were shot at a sweet 16 party in Staten Island late Friday night, police said.

Gunfire erupted during a large fight at the party on Harbor Road, near Forest Avenue, around 11 p.m., according to the NYPD.

One of the teens was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the leg, police said. Both were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Staten Island Videos

Man found dead in SI apartment building had ‘I touch little girls’ written on body: sources

Rally marks 7 years since Eric Garner's death

As NYC honors essential workers, stories emerge of COVID long haulers

Trees uprooted, power lines down after severe storms hit NY, NJ

Child dies after being pulled from Staten Island reservoir

More Staten Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter