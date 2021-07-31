MARINER’S HARBOR, Staten Island — Two 16-year-old boys were shot at a sweet 16 party in Staten Island late Friday night, police said.

Gunfire erupted during a large fight at the party on Harbor Road, near Forest Avenue, around 11 p.m., according to the NYPD.

One of the teens was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the leg, police said. Both were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning.

