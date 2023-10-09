STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two suspects were caught on camera flipping over a 1971 Fiat on a Staten Island street last month, police said Monday.

The suspects tipped the yellow car on its side near 645 Rossville Ave. just before midnight on Sept. 30, according to the NYPD. The extent of the car’s damages was unclear.

The perpetrators drove off in a dark-colored Nissan after the incident, police said.

There have been no arrests. Police released surveillance video images of the suspects and the Nissan.

