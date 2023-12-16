STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two people were critically injured in a Staten Island house fire Friday night, according to fire officials.

The fire started around 10 p.m. inside a home on Benzinger Avenue, officials said. The fire escalated to a two-alarm with the flames located on the second and third floors of the home, fire officials said.

First responders rushed two people to a local hospital including a 73-year-old woman in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, as of Saturday morning.

