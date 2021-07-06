A BMW sedan operated by a 21-year-old man slammed into the back of an MTA bus in New Springville, Staten Island on Monday night, July 5, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

NEW SPRINGVILLE, S.I. — Five people were hospitalized, including two in critical condition, after a car slammed into an MTA bus in Staten Island on Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said a red BMW, driven by a 21-year-old man, was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Richmond Avenue around 9:40 p.m. when it collided into an MTA bus near Yukon Street, in the New Springville area.

Video from the Citizen App shows the car appeared to have smashed into the back of the bus, which officials said was also traveling southbound on Richmond Avenue.

The driver of the BMW was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A 19-year-old passenger in the car was also hospitalized in critical condition, but police said they were “stable” early Tuesday.

The bus driver, 45, along with two passengers on the bus, a 48-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital nearby for complaints of pain and treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

The FDNY said police were investigating what led to the crash.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).