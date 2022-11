A 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach by another teen after an argument inside the Staten Island Mall, according to NYPD. (Credit: Citizen App)

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach by another teen after an argument inside the Staten Island Mall on Friday, police said.

The teen was transported to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

According to police, they’ve apprehended the suspect and recovered a knife. It wasn’t immediately clear if the teens knew each other before the incident.