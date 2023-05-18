STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy subway surfing atop a Staten Island Railway train is dead after hitting his head and falling between train cars, authorities said.

The boy was riding inside the train car with a group of friends around 2:21 p.m. between Annadale and Eltingville when he decided to climb on top of the train, according to the MTA. The young teen hit his head on an overhead structure and fell in between cars, officials said.

“This was an awful situation that demonstrates again the deadly risk taken by anyone who attempts to subway surf,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. “Our hearts go out to loved ones who have senselessly lost a child and we continue to encourage teenagers find safer ways to seek thrills.”

First responders transported the victim to Staten Island University Hospital North where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing