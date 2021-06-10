12 injured in Staten Island pepper spray incident, incl. 4 cops: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND — A dozen people were hospitalized when pepper spray was discharged during a fight in Staten Island, according to police.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at 220 Osgood Avenue near Fairway Avenue in Clifton. Officials said two parties were engaged in some kind of dispute, and one of then sprayed the irritant during the incident.

Twelve people were affected and taken to a local hospital; four of those injured were NYPD officers, officials said.

There have been no arrests, police said Wednesday night.

