$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) – Someone woke up Tuesday a lot richer. A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Staten Island.

The second-prize ticket for the Jan. 24 drawing was sold at a shop in New Springville. The winning ticket was purchased at the Staten Island Mall along Richmond Avenue, the New York Lottery announced. 

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were 11, 29, 30, 47, 53 with a Powerball of 16.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday. The estimated jackpot value is at $91 million with a cash value of $63.5 million.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

