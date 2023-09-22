STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – One person is dead and two others are injured after a stabbing incident at a home on Staten Island Friday, police said.

It happened inside a home on Sunnyside Terrace near Grand Avenue around 4:40 p.m., according to the NYPD.

An 81-year-old man died, a 78-year-old man was critically injured, and a 51-year-old man suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police took a 57-year-old man into custody and located a knife after the incident, authorities said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.