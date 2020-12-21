Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Local News
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
Queens
Staten Island
New Jersey
Video
News
Coronavirus
National News
Created Equal
National Politics
Reopening Schools
We’re Open
Small Business Spotlight
Business
Entertainment
Monica Makes It Happen
Changemakers
It’s a G Thing
Mary Murphy’s Mysteries
Photo Galleries
Video
Morning News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Watch Live
Video
Sports
Yankees
Mets
Traffic
Sponsored
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
PIX11 Careers
PIX11
About Us
Contact PIX11
PIX11 News Team
Report It!
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
Calendar
PIX11 Careers
PIX11 News App
Search
Search
Search
Staten Island
Andrew Yang helps photographer facing attack on ferry
Off-duty NYPD officers save New Jersey man’s life
Man shot dead while driving on Staten Island: police
Vaccine site opens on Staten Island as winter weather delays distribution
NJ teen arrested in Staten Island hit-and-run that left 68-year-old woman dead: NYPD
More Staten Island Headlines
Driver flees on foot after Staten Island collision that left woman dead, man critically injured: police
Staten Island Yankees lose MLB affiliation
Staten Island wife killed, husband found dead in murder-suicide: NYPD
Staten Island bar owner avoids charges for running over COVID enforcer
Mom says son arrested in Capitol insurrection ‘didn’t do anything’
Possible human remains found near Staten Island park: police
FIT students, faculty help FBI identify Capitol rioter from Staten Island, court docs show
Man fatally shot upon answering door at Staten Island recording studio: police
Gallery
Woman found in Staten Island building garbage chute: police
Boxer dad may have killed daughter in PA and dumped her in Staten Island, source says
Trending Stories
PIX11 Live
Alleged gunman shook hands before opening fire, killing man in Queens: prosecutors
NJ mom dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth to third son
Woman arrested after 12-year-old foster child found tethered to a fan with chains, padlocks in Newark
Child found wandering Bronx street alone at night: NYPD
NYers rally for more COVID relief
Video
NY virus variant ‘something we take very, very seriously,’ Dr. Fauci says
Who is Kathy Hochul, NY’s lieutenant governor and first in line to succeed Gov. Cuomo?
Connect with PIX11 Online
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
How textbooks, classroom resources have racism built in, and how to make education more inclusive
Video
PIX11 COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Latest Video
New accuser details Cuomo harassment allegation
Video
New Yorkers protest for new COVID relief bill
Video
Roller coaster ride with frigid wind chills, then a mild mid-week
Video
Iona Prep, Stepinac play 7-game series because of COVID restrictions
Video
Asian American community leaders demand action
Video
NY marks 1 year since first known COVID case
Video
New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators
Video
NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses gets a vegetarian, vegan friendly community fridge
Video
Cuomo joins list of embattled NY governors
Video