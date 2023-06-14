NEW YORK (PIX11) – A Staten Island teen was held down as an assailant kicked him in the head on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

The attack occurred around 6 p.m. when the 17-year-old victim was walking near Arthur Kill Road and Token Street.

That’s when a man believed to be in his 50s and a teenager approached him. One of the assailants punched the victim and then held him down while the other kicked him in the head, police said. The assailants then repeatedly punched the victim before taking his cellphone and keys, according to the NYPD.

The attackers fled in a white van with the New Jersey license plate number XEGV57.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries to his head.

The adult was described as a man with a medium build and a bald head. The other assailant was described as a male with a slim build and brown hair. The NYPD released photos of the suspects on Wednesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).