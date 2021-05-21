Staten Island man dies in NYPD custody; was unconscious in holding cell

STATEN ISLAND — A 42-year-old man died in NYPD custody after he was arrested for colliding with parked cars and refusing to take a breath test, police said Friday.

Angelo Degracia was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to take a breath test on Thursday after he crashed into parked cars on Forest Hill Road, officials said.

Degracia was somewhat unresponsive at the scene, so emergency medical services administered naloxone before he was taken to a hospital and given a second dose of naloxone, police said. He was cleared by the hospital and taken to Red Hook Court Central Booking.

While in his holding cell, Degracia became unconscious and unresponsive, officials said. He was taken back to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Medical Examiner has not yet determined a cause of death and an investigation by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division was ongoing Friday.