Staten Island Ferry passengers were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out on the boat on Dec. 22, 2022. (Credit: FNTV)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Staten Island Ferry passengers were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out on the boat Thursday evening, officials said.

The fire happened in the engine room on the ferry near Bayonne around 5:15 p.m., according to FDNY officials. The fire did not spread beyond the engine room, according to New York City Department of Transportation.

All the passengers were evacuated from the ferry onto other boats and brought to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island, officials said.

A NY Waterway boat helped evacuate 558 passengers, the company said. No injuries were reported.

“Thank you to Captain Joseph Ajar and his crew, our ferry staff, and first responders [FDNY] for their quick work to put out the fire and ensure safety for all aboard. Many thanks to [NY Waterway] for assisting in safely transporting passengers to Staten Island,” a New York City Department of Transportation spokesperson said on Twitter.

Passengers should expect delays in Staten Island Ferry service, officials said.