NEW YORK (PIX11) — About a half-million New Yorkers and thousands of small businesses will receive help in paying their overdue utility bills, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

The one-time credit will assist 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses to pay off their gas and electric debts from last year, the governor said. The state will shell out $672 million for the financial assistance program.

“Every New Yorker deserves affordable energy, yet too many New Yorkers are at risk of having their lights turned off due to financial problems caused by the pandemic,” Hochul said.

In the governor’s State of the State address last week, Hochul said the state would be providing a discount on electric bills to more than 80,000 New Yorkers who make less than $75,000.