NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency in New York City on Friday as a coastal storm impacted the area.

In an emergency news conference Friday afternoon, Adams along with other city officials warned New York City residents to shelter in place for the time being, while heavy downpours slam the region.

“This is a dangerous weather condition and it is not over,” he said. “I don’t want those gaps in heavy rain to give the appearance that it is over, it is not.”

It’s possible the city could see up to eight inches of rain before the day is over, Adams said. The National Weather Service issued flood watches throughout the tri-state area, OEM Commissioner Iscoll Zachary Iscol said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley Friday morning.

Two to nearly six inches of rain have fallen in parts of New York City since early Friday, according to the NWS. One to three inches of rain are still expected in parts of Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island.

There are significant delays and limited subway service due to the coastal storm. Several major roadways, including the Belt Parkway and FDR, also experienced extensive delays during the Friday morning commute due to flooding.

