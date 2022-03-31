NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a deadline looming, New York’s budget battle is intensifying.

As protestors rallied outside of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Manhattan office, lawmakers scrambled in Albany, trying to ink a deal. Contentious issues include casino licenses, child care funding, Hochul’s plan for a new Buffalo Bills stadium and bail reform.

“We think now is the time to take action,” Assembly member Edward Ra said.

In a statement, Hochul said she’s committed to making sure the final budget reflects the priorities of New Yorkers. She added the state needs to handle everything the “right” way.

“New Yorkers should know that progress is being made and that we will put in the time it takes to reach an agreement that delivers for them and moves our state forward,” Hochul said.

The budget is due by Friday, April 1, though that deadline can be extended.