State and city legislators consider outdoor dining regulations

EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Good weather and the end of a the midnight by curfew for outdoor dining has been good for business.

Restaurants are looking ahead to the end of the indoor curfew at the end of the month City and state lawmakers continue to review proposals that would make outdoor dining permanent.

The NYC Hospitality Alliance and 15 local business groups sent a letter to the state legislature Friday. It urges lawmakers to pass bills that continue to allow take-away alcohol sales and permit temporary liquor licenses in New York City. A third measure would not require approval from the state liquor authority for establishments currently serving outside on sidewalks or curbside.

Executive Director Andrew Rigie wrote that the laws would help support and save restaurants, bars and jobs. New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos represents Jackson Heights and other areas with entertainment districts.

She sponsors the temporary license bill.

“The state should be arming restaurants with the tools to make ends meet and keeping workers and families afloat as well,” she said.

The NYC Department of Planning is drafting dining regulations for structures and locations. The public review process will begin in June.