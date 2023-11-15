NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and to celebrate, Starbucks is bringing back its reusable red cup giveaway, the company announced Wednesday.

On Thursday, customers who buy one of the company’s signature handcrafted holiday beverages will receive a free collectible reusable red cup while supplies last.

This is the sixth year the distinct red cup design has made its comeback.

This year, the cup features a whimsical design with twinkles surrounding the siren, the company’s iconic logo. It is comprised of 75% recycled content, up from 50% from the previous year.

Like any reusable cup, Starbucks patrons will receive a 10-cent discount on their order when they use it in stores.

The free, reusable red cup will be included for orders placed in-store, at the drive-thru, on the Starbucks app and on Starbucks Delivers.

