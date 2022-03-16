NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will march up Fifth Avenue Thursday morning, but one notable face will be missing: Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, is “spending extra time” with his family following the death of his mother, Shirley, a church spokesman told PIX11 News. A funeral for the cardinal’s mother was held in his native Saint Louis on Wednesday.

“My family and I — her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sister, Lois — thank God for the gift she was, and for her long life of ninety-three years,” the Cardinal said in his letter to the Archdiocese of New York.

The parade is scheduled to begin, as usual, at 11 a.m. Thursday. Participants will march up Fifth Avenue toward East 79th Street, led by Grand Marshal James Callahan.