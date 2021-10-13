Spring Valley school goes remote amid hazardous materials probe: Officials

SPRING VALLEY — Spring Valley High School in Rockland County has shifted to remote learning for the week out of “an abundance of caution,” school officials said Tuesday.

The announcement came after the East Ramapo Central School District was notified of “a suspicion of hazardous materials in specific classrooms.”

“We have determined it is not feasible to run the in-person instructional program and concurrently investigate and develop a plan to address this immediate concern,” Superintendent Clarence Ellis said in a statement. “During this time we can fully assess the scope and nature of the material and determine the most effective and safe mitigation measures.” 

Previously scheduled PSAT and SAT tests will be rescheduled as a result of the move.

Ellis said the district will provide updates to students and parents as more information is gathered.

