Speed limit lowered on some major corridors in NYC

NEW YORK — For the third year in a row, the number of people killed on city streets has increased.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a week long initiative with NYPD that will target speeding and failure to yield to pedestrians and cyclists.

The speed limit will change along some corridors where it’s more than 30 miles an hour.

“Vision Zero has revolutionized traffic safety action in New York City and beyond, but its work isn’t finished until every New Yorker is safe on the streets,” said the mayor.

Street locations, mileage, and speed limit changes are as follows:

Bronx:

Pelham Parkway from White Plains Road to Stillwell Avenue, 1.6 miles (30 MPH to 25 MPH)

Throggs Neck Expressway Service Road N/S from Longstreet Avenue to Sampson Avenue/Ellsworth Avenue, 1.5 miles (30 MPH to 25 MPH)

Jerome Avenue from Bainbridge Avenue to East 233rd Street, 0.6 miles (30 MPH to 25 MPH)

Queens:

Woodhaven Boulevard from Queens Boulevard to Rockaway Boulevard, 4.3 miles (30 MPH to 25 MPH)

Cross Bay Boulevard from Rockaway Boulevard to the Cross Bay North Boulevard Bridge, 2.5 miles (30/40 MPH to 25/35 MPH)

Van Wyck Service Road E/W from 135th Avenue to Queens Boulevard, 3.1 miles (30 MPH to 25 MPH)

Astoria Boulevard from 111th Street to 8th Street, 3.9 miles (30 MPH to 25 MPH)

South Conduit Avenue from Sutter Ave to Sunrise Highway, 5.3 miles (35 MPH to 30 MPH)

North Conduit Avenue from Sutter Ave to Sunrise Highway, 6.6 miles (35 MPH to 30 MPH)

Brooklyn:

Conduit Boulevard from Atlantic Avenue to Sutter Ave, 1.9 miles (35 MPH to 30 MPH)

Staten Island:

Hylan Boulevard from Bay Street to Massachusetts Street, 13.5 miles (30/35/40 MPH to 30 MPH)

New speed limits will go into effect as speed-limit signage is posted over the coming weeks. Speed cameras located along any of these streets will be reprogrammed and drivers will be given a 60-day adjustment period after new signage is posted.

Danny Harris, the executive director Transportation Alternatives, joined de Blasio in launching Vision Zero.

“It tears at our hearts to see the number of traffic fatalities reaching new records seven years later,” he said.

April 2021 was the deadliest April since Mayor de Blasio took office. Citywide, 25 people were killed in fatal crashes.

Last week, de Blasio called on the State Legislature to pass the Crash Victims Right and Safety Act. The proposals include a bill of rights for traffic crash victims, lowing the blood alcohol concentration limit, DMV pre-licensing courses, and 24/7 operation of speed cameras.