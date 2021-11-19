Spectacular Christmas lights how comes to Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — If you’ve driven anywhere near Newark in the last few days, you may have seen thousands and thousands of Christmas lights sparkling in the distance.

A Newark drive-in movie theatre is raising some Christmas cheer by creating the largest light show this city may have ever seen.

Welcome to opening night of Dasher’s Light Show brought to you under a full moon by Newark moonlight cinema.

It’s a magical, immersive Christmas light extravaganza close to downtown Newark off of Orange Street.

For $35 a carload, people can watch a spectacular light show that syncs with your car radio station and lasts 30 minutes.

“We can have something here that we normally would not have,” Siree Morris, co-founder of Newark Moonlight Cinema, told PIX11 News. “This was an old project called Baxter Terrace and to bring this experience to people. Our goal in doing this in Newark is to make Newark a destination. You can’t get anything like this in Newark.”

Siree and Ayana Stafford-Morris cofounded Newark Moonlight Cinema as a COVID-safe drive-in movie theater at the height of the pandemic.

It’s on the site of the former Baxter Terrace Houses, which were demolished in 2009 and where Ayana grew up.

Newark Moonlight Cinema partnered with Dasher’s Light Show, which is also in four other cities across the country.

“We turned these lights on three or four days,” Oliver Foster, one of the creators of Dasher’s Light Show, told PIX11 News. “We had people looking through the fence, honking their horns,” asking when it was going to open.

Close to 200 carloads signed up for opening night.

“It’s a huge win,” said Sam Rapoport, of Montclair, took her 3-year-old son Jordy to opening night. “We highly, highly recommend it. Our minds were blown.”

Jolanda Williams of Newark loved “the music the dancing, and the lights.”

“My favorite part was when the trees were dancing,” Lilian Mcloud, 10 years old, told PIX11 News. “Boom, boom, boom, dancing along to the beat,” she added:

Dasher’s Lightsh is is seven days a week, starting at 5:00 p.m. through Jan. 2.