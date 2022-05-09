NEW YORK (PIX11) — A crash on the Southern State Parkway caused massive delays during the Monday morning commute.

All lanes of the westbound Southern State were closed between Exit 13 at Central Avenue and the Belt Parkway through about 8:20 a.m. Near-standstill traffic stretched back for miles.

One lane reopened around 8:20 a.m. but the two right lanes remained closed. The crash was cleared and all lanes reopened around 8:45 a.m., according to the 511 New York traffic service.

Video from AIR11 around 7 a.m. showed one vehicle in the roadway where the crash occurred. It appeared the vehicle struck the right retaining wall and took out part of a guardrail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether there were any serious injuries.

A car involved in a crash on the Southern State Parkway on May 9, 2022. (Credit: AIR11)

Drivers in Nassau and Suffolk counties heading west toward New York City were encouraged to use the Northern State Parkway or the Long Island Expressway as alternative routes. Folks could also take Hempstead Turnpike or Sunrise Highway.