LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Nearly 10 years ago, Superstorm Sandy destroyed neighborhoods and lives.

It has been a long road back in the years since. One place that represents the destruction and rebuilding is Lower Manhattan.

The South Street Seaport has set up a visual reminder of what happened. A strip of vinyl tape runs around some buildings and store fronts. It shows the high watermark as the storm and high tide rushed in.

New offices and restaurants have opened at Pier 17. Some buildings have been constructed to resemble the original structures from the 17th century.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m., the museum will host a free discussion about readiness and resiliency at Pier 17 at the seaport.

The South Street Seaport Museum and the ships have been free to visit since the storm. Its mission is to tell the story of the waterfront through the years. The location is open Wednesday through Sunday.