Sources: Tentative deal reached on marijuana legalization in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to sources inside the New York State Capitol, a tentative deal has been reached on marijuana legalization. This is a three-way deal for a bill that lives outside of budget proposals.

One of the biggest issues with lawmakers is people driving while under the influence of marijuana since there is no fool-proof way to determine how impaired someone is at the time of the traffic stop.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said that lawmakers had overcome that obstacle earlier Wednesday.

This is a developing story stay with us for updates as they come into our newsroom.

