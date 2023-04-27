MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Manhattan subway train was evacuated after it crashed into a shopping cart during the morning commute Thursday, officials said.

The northbound No. 1 train hit the cart at around 7:15 a.m. near the 181st Street station near St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights, according to an MTA spokesperson. The cart and the train were removed.

The passengers were evacuated and told to board the southbound trains. There were no reported injuries, the agency said.

“It sounded like gunfire,” a witness told PIX11 News.

The incident is causing delays in both directions during the morning commute, according to the MTA. The northbound No. 1 trains are being turned around at 137th St-City College and 145th Street stops.

It was unclear how many straphangers were on the train.