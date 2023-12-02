BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A son is accused of fatally stabbing his mother in Brooklyn Friday, according to the NYPD.

Vladislav Deshkovich, 30, allegedly stabbed his mother, 52-year-old Inna Deshkovich, multiple times in the neck around 7:30 p.m., police said.

Inna Deshkovich was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Police said Vladislav Deshkovich has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing.

