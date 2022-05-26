NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Yankees normally tweet game coverage when they face off against another team, but on Thursday night, in the wake of the deadly mass shootings in Texas and New York, the team tweeted about gun violence.

“In lieu of gave coverage and in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Rays, we will be using our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence,” the Yankees tweeted. “The devastating events that have taken place in Uvalde, Buffalo and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable.”

Some fans praised the move, but others criticized the team for taking away their escape. A number of fans said sports are an outlet for them after hearing about violence. Others said they want politics kept out of baseball.

“People getting mad about these tweets are the ones the tweets are meant for,” one user responded to a Yankees tweet about guns.

A few Mets fans replied to the Yankees. Some said that before Thursday night’s series of tweets, they never thought they’d praise the Yanks or retweet them.

“As a Mets fan, it’s very hard for me to give the Yankees credit for this Tweet,” one person tweeted. “But a Major League Baseball team taking even a vaguely positive stance on a political issue isn’t nothing, especially given the conservative culture of the sport.”

The Tampa Bay Rays, who the Yankees faced off against on Thursday night, also announced they’d be spending the game tweeting about gun violence. Both teams observed a moment of silence before the start of the game.