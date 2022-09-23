NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the world deals with the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, safety and health are big considerations as people move around.

There’s a lot of new technology that promises to protect people. Ventilation improvements have become important inside households and within businesses and government operations.

Some school buses in Brooklyn and Queens are on the cutting edge. More than 100 buses with Meir Transport in Mill Basin, Brooklyn have a new ventilation system on board.

Aura Air is described as an all-in-one indoor air purification quality intelligence system. It has multiple levels of filtration and disinfection. It also connects to Wi-Fi and creates a web dashboard with real-time information about air conditions.

Roei Friedberg is the CEO of Aura Air Americas. “A crisis can tell us something. The company started before COVID-19 because we understood that indoor environment was something we need to tackle, monitor, track, oversee, purify and disinfect,” said Friedberg.

The technology is at work in 87 countries, including schools, hospital, offices and public transit.

Mister Mier, who owns the private bus company with the technology, has adopted many new technologies to offer safe transportation to parents and schools.

Aura Air is working to expand in the New York area.

The sensors provide data on temperature, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide levels, and pathogens, which can carry diseases.