NEW YORK (PIX11) — This week, schools across New York State will be allowed to drop their mask rules.

In New York City, that decision is still on hold until the mayor makes a final call on Friday. If he decides to drop masks, that change will come on Monday. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the call for masks to be optional starting Wednesday in schools across the state. She cited the huge drop in cases since Jan. 7.

The governor says this is a personal decision and parents should do whatever they can to make their kids feel safe. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman agreed; he’s happy kids can unmask.

“I am confident our schools will make sure bullying doesn’t happen to students who want to continue to wear masks,” Blakeman said. “We have to respect people’s rights and parental rights.”

Parents PIX11 News spoke with had mixed responses. Some said they plan to keep their kids masked. Others noted how much more comfortable kids will be in classes without masks.

Teacher Sarah Allen said she prefers masks as an extra safety measure. She plans to keep her mask on and keep her children masked.

Across the state, 32% of 5 to 11 year olds have two doses of the COVID vaccine and 69% of 12 to 17–year-olds are fully vaccinated.

In New York City, 65% of 5 to 17-year-olds have just one dose and 56% are fully vaccinated.

These changes come almost two years to the day after New York announced its first case of COVID on March 1, 2020.