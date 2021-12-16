Some NJ colleges move finals online, students statewide wonder what’s next

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey reported another 6,200 new positive COVID cases Thursday, the highest one-day tally since January.

The explosion in cases is prompting some state colleges to send students home early and move classes online. It’s also setting the stage for what could be coming for the spring semester.

At Princeton University — in the last week of its semester — undergraduate final exams were shifted to a remote format.

The university also issued a mandate where students will be required to get a booster shot in order to return for the spring semester.

While no official announcement has been made by Rutgers, its something students are already mulling over.

Other colleges across the U.S. are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates and in some cases revert to online classes as they brace for the new omicron variant.

More than 30 colleges have said they will require boosters, including Boston University and Notre Dame. Others are extending mask mandates into next year, including Penn State.

Still others are planning to start next term online to prevent outbreaks after the holidays.

The new variant comes as a gut punch to schools that were hoping to relax safety measures this spring and take a step toward normalcy.