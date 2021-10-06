Some New Yorkers speak out over continued vandalism of statues

Statues of the late George Floyd, Rep. John Lewis and Breonna Taylor were still on display in Union Square Wednesday — bright gold shining under the lights and still attracting attention.

It’s been three full days since a man seen riding a skateboard vandalized the George Floyd statue with a can of paint — in a location literally surrounded by surveillance cameras.

This isn’t the first time someone defaced this very same statue.

Vandals defaced it back in June while it was on display in Brooklyn.

There are no arrests from that incident.

Officials called on the NYPD to move faster in finding those accountable.

The Floyd statue is not the only target of vandals in the city: the NYPD is currently investigating vandalism that occurred early Wednesday morning at the President Teddy Roosevelt statue in front of the Museum of Natural History.

Still, Rev. Kirsten Foy, founder of the Arc of Justice – says he’s also frustrated with the lack of accountability in two separate, unsolved acts of vandalism against the same George Floyd statue, in two separate locations.

“This person need to not only come to a legal reckoning, he needs to come to a moral reckoning,” he said. “There are a multitude of platforms where you can express your political dissent. But to vandalize what is sacred to millions of Americans, and to do so in a way where you can’t be held to account for your racism, is cowardly.”