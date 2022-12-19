FILE: A subway station stands in Times Square on January 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some changes are coming to the transit system next year.

Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted.

“We continually analyze ridership patterns to better serve riders,” New York City Transit President Richard Davey said. “These adjustments reflect higher ridership recovery on the weekends, and lower relative ridership on Mondays and Fridays in the post-COVID hybrid work era. As riders continue to return to mass transit and patterns change, New York City Transit will adapt service accordingly as we strive to provide faster, cleaner and safer rides.”

The changes are expected to kick in starting in June. They are:

Adding scheduled trips to the G, J and M lines on weekends

An earlier start to weekday A and C express/local rush hour service

Strategic reductions to scheduled trips on Mondays and Fridays on the 1, 6, 7, E, F, L and Q lines