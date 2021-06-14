NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has a lot of cleaning up to do.

Not only is the nation’s largest transit system seeing more crime in the subway system, they seem to be seeing an increase in dirty train conditions.

There appeared to be a rise in soiled train cars since the beginning of the year, according to MTA reports obtained by the Daily News.

The reports document instances of cars covered in feces, vomit, blood and garbage. The report also detailed several unsavory findings, including a subway car covered in blood, syringes on the ground and a train operator who had to stand in a pool of urine that ran into his boots.

The transit system’s dirtiest subway lines? The Nos. 4, 6 and 2 trains.

At least 67 No. 4 trains were reported to have unsanitary conditions. No. 6 trains saw 66 soiled car reports while the No. 2 saw about 57, according to the report.

The cleanest subway line appeared to be the L train, with just a handful of dirty cars reported within the last five months.

“Incidents like this are unfortunate. They’re unsanitary for our customers and deeply unfair and disturbing for transit cleaners. They’re also a reminder of the need for more mental health outreach and social service support in the city and throughout the system.”

The MTA restored 24/7 service in May after more than a year of overnight shutdowns. Subway service had been shut down nightly between 1 and 5 a.m. to allow transit workers and cleaning crews to disinfect trains and stations as COVID ravaged New York City.

Amid the pandemic, the MTA has also seen a rise in crime within the transit system. MTA officials have called on the city and NYPD to step up police presence in subway cars and stations.