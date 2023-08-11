A soft serve ice cream made in Brooklyn is being recalled due to a possible listeria contamination, the FDA announced. (Credit: FDA)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A soft serve ice cream made in Brooklyn is being recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the FDA announced.

The on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups created by Real Kosher Ice Cream might be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which could cause serious and potentially fatal infections in children, elderly people, or those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of listeria infection include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

For more information on the recall and where the ice cream was sold, click here.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.