MORRIS COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) — As the Garden State gears up for the snow, salt, and plow trucks have already been out on the roads, including the 300 miles of roads under the watch of Morris County.

Morris County Office of Emergency Management officials say the timing of this winter weather may be favorable for them.

“This is, in essence, probably a good time for us to have our first storm,” said Morris County OEM director Jeff Paul. “It’s a weekend, it’s a non-commute time, it’s the afternoon, it’s going to go into the evening. We’re starting with a dusting. As you see our trucks are filling up with more salt, they’re going out on the roads, so all in all, this is probably a good time to have it if we had to, and then we’ll be going through the evening obviously with the operation.”

Governor Phil Murphy addressed the Garden State Saturday, detailing the preparations made ahead of the storm.

Commercial vehicle travel restrictions are in place on the entire length of highways like I-78, I-80, I-280, and I-287. Murphy warned that depending on the storm, conditions can change quickly.

“Don’t go out unless you need to go out,” said Murphy (D-NJ). “Stay off the roads. One of the utilities with whom I was in touch today said their biggest concern is not necessarily precipitation of snow, rain, or heavy winds but it is their ability to move equipment around with other folks out on the road. So again, please don’t go out unless you have to go out.”