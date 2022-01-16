Snow, winter storm creates both hazards and beauty in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday night’s storm managed to remain snowfall — as opposed to sleet, freezing rain, or rain — for the first three hours or so after precipitation began, around 6 p.m. It made for a lovely city snowglobe scene.

But as Nicholas Cash, who was walking with a friend in Midtown, pointed out, even a postcard setting comes with hazards.

“It’s not bad, you know, I didn’t slip or fall yet,” he said.

It was a legitimate concern on the sidewalks and crosswalks where people like him were. It was also a worry on the roads. That’s why the city’s Sanitation Department, as well as the MTA, which operates a variety of bridges and tunnels around the five boroughs, started brining and salting the city’s streets and bridges on Sunday morning, and kept going through the night.

Most drivers told PIX11 News that the salting efforts were working.

“Not so bad,” said a cab driver, behind the wheel, in Midtown. “It’s good.”

He said things were fine as long as it kept snowing. However, with conditions on course to change overnight to a mix of freezing rain, sleet and rain, some people were like Brenda Santiago and John Barbosa. They’d been out for the evening in Times Square, but were walking briskly to their car, so they could get home.

“That’s why we’re trying to get out of here right now,” Santiago said, “before it starts getting worse.”

The fact is that driving is simply more challenging in wintry conditions. It’s why there were 35 mile per hour restrictions on speed on the Bayonne Bridge, as well as at the Goethals Bridge, and Outerbridge Crossing. Also, empty or tandem tractor trailers were prohibited from all of the bridges that connect the five boroughs to one another and to Long Island and the mainland.

Still, though, it was snow. One driver spoke for many when he said that he feels one way about the powdery, flaky precipitation, even when he has to navigate through it behind the wheel.

“It’s beautiful. It’s beautiful,” he said.