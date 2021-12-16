Snow versus record temps: Record temp in NY today compared to nor’easter of 2020

NEW YORK — One year ago, a nor’easter bore down on the region, dumping a record amount of snow in some areas; Thursday of this year saw a very different sort of record.
Temperatures reached 63 at LaGuardia Airport, beating the old record of 62 set in 1971.
In Newark, the record was tied. Temperatures reached 65 on Thursday. Central Park just missed the record with a high of 62.
In 2020, the city and surrounding areas dealt with about a foot of snow. Parts of New York saw as much as 44 inches of snow, Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted at the time.
Check out some pictures from the snow in 2020: