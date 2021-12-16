Snow versus record temps: Record temp in NY today compared to nor’easter of 2020

A boy plays on a mound of snow in front of the skyline of New York City in West New York, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The first major snowstorm of the season left the Northeast blanketed in snow, setting records in some areas. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — One year ago, a nor’easter bore down on the region, dumping a record amount of snow in some areas; Thursday of this year saw a very different sort of record.

Temperatures reached 63 at LaGuardia Airport, beating the old record of 62 set in 1971.

In Newark, the record was tied. Temperatures reached 65 on Thursday. Central Park just missed the record with a high of 62.

In 2020, the city and surrounding areas dealt with about a foot of snow. Parts of New York saw as much as 44 inches of snow, Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted at the time.

Check out some pictures from the snow in 2020:

A tractor with a power brush clears snow, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Linda Marzell of Binghamton, N.Y., clears a sidewalk using a snowblower after a heavy snowfall in Binghamton, N.Y. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Binghamton Airport reported 39.1 inches of snow and another spot in the area reported 41.0 inches, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

John Gilfillan, 7, of Binghamton, N.Y., makes the best of an a heavy snowfall in front of his home in Binghamton, N.Y. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Binghamton Airport reported 39.1 inches of snow and another spot in Binghamton reported 41.0 inches, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

A boy plays on a mound of snow in front of the skyline of New York City in West New York, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The first major snowstorm of the season left the Northeast blanketed in snow, setting records in some areas. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)