NEW YORK (PIX11) — A winter storm slammed New York and New Jersey overnight.
The highest snow totals – about 5 to 8 inches – were expected in the northern and western suburbs of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. About 2 to 4 inches of snow were expected in New York City, Long Island, and northeastern New Jersey.
Folks in New York City and areas north can expect snow and sleet to continue through the morning. Areas south of New York City, including Long Island, will predominantly see rain for the remainder of the storm. The storm is expected to move out of the tri-state area in the afternoon.
Check out some of the snow totals in your area, posted by the National Weather Service, as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
NYC snow totals
- Fordham, the Bronx – 3 inches
- Little Neck, Queens – 2.5 inches
New Jersey snow totals
- Harrison – 4.5 inches
- Cedar Grove – 4.1 inchea
- West Orange – 4 inches
- Fair Lawn – 4.8 inches
Westchester snow totals
- Somers – 6 inches
Long Island snow totals
- Mount Sinai – 4.2 inches