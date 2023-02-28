NEW YORK (PIX11) — A winter storm slammed New York and New Jersey overnight.

The highest snow totals – about 5 to 8 inches – were expected in the northern and western suburbs of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. About 2 to 4 inches of snow were expected in New York City, Long Island, and northeastern New Jersey.

Folks in New York City and areas north can expect snow and sleet to continue through the morning. Areas south of New York City, including Long Island, will predominantly see rain for the remainder of the storm. The storm is expected to move out of the tri-state area in the afternoon.

Check out some of the snow totals in your area, posted by the National Weather Service, as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

NYC snow totals

Fordham, the Bronx – 3 inches

Little Neck, Queens – 2.5 inches

New Jersey snow totals

Harrison – 4.5 inches

Cedar Grove – 4.1 inchea

West Orange – 4 inches

Fair Lawn – 4.8 inches

Westchester snow totals

Somers – 6 inches

Long Island snow totals

Mount Sinai – 4.2 inches