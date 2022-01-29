Snow totals in NY, NJ: See how much fell in your area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A nor’easter brought at least a foot of snow to parts of New York and New Jersey early Saturday morning, and the snow totals were expected to grow by the afternoon.

Here are some of the preliminary snow totals for New York and New Jersey from the National Weather Service, as of 8:50 a.m.

New York snow totals

Manhattan

Central Park 5.3 inches

Queens

Howard Beach 7.0 inches

Little Neck 5.8 inches

LaGuardia Airport 5.3 inches

JFK 5.1 inches

Staten Island

New Dorp 8.0 inches

Westerleigh 4.4 inches

Nassau County

Seaford 8.4 inches

Westbury 7.0 inches

Plainview 7.0 inches

Suffolk County

Orient 12.0 inches

Bay Shore 10.4 inches

Islip Airport 10.3 inches

Commack 10.0 inches

Shirley 10.0 inches

Sayville 9.6 inches

Sound Beach 9.5 inches

Islip 9.3 inches

Upton 9.0 inches

Mount Sinai 7.0 inches

Westchester County

Armonk 4.4 inches

Orange County

Monroe 3.3 inches

New Jersey snow totals

Bergen County

Ridgewood 3.2 inches

Essex County

Newark Airport 4.5 inches

Hudson County

East Newark 4.0 inches

Union County

Cranford 3.5 inches