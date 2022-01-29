Snow totals in NY, NJ: See how much fell in your area

snowstorm nyc

People cross the street during a snowstorm in Bushwick, Brooklyn on Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A nor’easter brought at least a foot of snow to parts of New York and New Jersey early Saturday morning, and the snow totals were expected to grow by the afternoon.

Here are some of the preliminary snow totals for New York and New Jersey from the National Weather Service, as of 8:50 a.m.

New York snow totals

Manhattan

  • Central Park 5.3 inches

Queens

  • Howard Beach 7.0 inches
  • Little Neck 5.8 inches
  • LaGuardia Airport 5.3 inches
  • JFK 5.1 inches

Staten Island

  • New Dorp 8.0 inches
  • Westerleigh 4.4 inches

Nassau County

  • Seaford 8.4 inches
  • Westbury 7.0 inches
  • Plainview 7.0 inches

Suffolk County

  • Orient 12.0 inches
  • Bay Shore 10.4 inches
  • Islip Airport 10.3 inches
  • Commack 10.0 inches
  • Shirley 10.0 inches
  • Sayville 9.6 inches
  • Sound Beach 9.5 inches
  • Islip 9.3 inches
  • Upton 9.0 inches
  • Mount Sinai 7.0 inches

Westchester County

  • Armonk 4.4 inches

Orange County

  • Monroe 3.3 inches

New Jersey snow totals

Bergen County

  • Ridgewood 3.2 inches

Essex County

  • Newark Airport 4.5 inches

Hudson County

  • East Newark 4.0 inches

Union County

  • Cranford 3.5 inches

