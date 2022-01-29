Snow totals in NY, NJ: See how much fell in your area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A nor’easter brought at least a foot of snow to parts of New York and New Jersey early Saturday morning, and the snow totals were expected to grow by the afternoon.
Here are some of the preliminary snow totals for New York and New Jersey from the National Weather Service, as of 8:50 a.m.
New York snow totals
Manhattan
- Central Park 5.3 inches
Queens
- Howard Beach 7.0 inches
- Little Neck 5.8 inches
- LaGuardia Airport 5.3 inches
- JFK 5.1 inches
Staten Island
- New Dorp 8.0 inches
- Westerleigh 4.4 inches
Nassau County
- Seaford 8.4 inches
- Westbury 7.0 inches
- Plainview 7.0 inches
Suffolk County
- Orient 12.0 inches
- Bay Shore 10.4 inches
- Islip Airport 10.3 inches
- Commack 10.0 inches
- Shirley 10.0 inches
- Sayville 9.6 inches
- Sound Beach 9.5 inches
- Islip 9.3 inches
- Upton 9.0 inches
- Mount Sinai 7.0 inches
Westchester County
- Armonk 4.4 inches
Orange County
- Monroe 3.3 inches
New Jersey snow totals
Bergen County
- Ridgewood 3.2 inches
Essex County
- Newark Airport 4.5 inches
Hudson County
- East Newark 4.0 inches
Union County
- Cranford 3.5 inches