NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New York City was spared the brunt of the winter storm, areas in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley were blanketed with snow on Saturday.
Bergen County got almost 6 inches of snow while nearly 12 inches fell in Middletown, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Rockland County received 4 inches.
Less than 1 inch fell in the five boroughs.
Mostly rain with a chance of snow is expected on Sunday before the storm gradually ends, according to the NWS. The high temperature will be 37 degrees and little or snow accumulation is expected.
A hazardous weather outlook and coastal flood advisory are in effect for parts of New York City, New Jersey, and Long Island.
Here are the snowfall totals for the New York area, as of Sunday morning:
NEW YORK
Manhattan
- Central Park: .2 inches
Queens County
- La Guardia Airport: .3 inches
- JFK Airport: .1 inches
Rockland County
- NW Stony Point: 4 inches
- Blauvelt: 3.5 inches
- New City: 3 inches
Westchester County
- ESE Hartsdale: 3.5 inches
- Hartsdale: 3.5 inches
- Croton-on-Hudson: 2.9 inches
- White Plains: 2.8 inches
- Ossining: 2.5 inches
- White Plains: 2.5 inches
Suffolk County
- Commack: .3 inches
Nassau County
- Manhasset Hills: .5 inches
- Plainview: .3 inches
Orange County
- NNE Unionville: 12. 4 iches
- Middletown: 11.8 inches
- SSW Pine Bush: 9.6 inches
- SSW Stewart Airport: 9 inches
- WNW Monroe: 8 inches
- E Highland Mills: 7.5 inches
- Chester: 5.5 inches
- Chester: 5.1 inches
- Highland Mills: 4.8 inches
- Firthcliffe: 2.9 inches
- West Point: 2.5 inches
NEW JERSEY
Bergen County:
- N Franklin Lakes: 5.7 inches
- Franklin Lakes: 4 inches
- Glen Rock: 4 inches
- Ridgewood: 3.7 inches
- Fair Lawn: 3.4 inches
- Westwood: 2.8 inches
- River Vale: 2.8 inches
- Fair Lawn: 2 inches
- Bergenfield: 1 inch
- East Rutherford: .5 inches
Passaic County
- Totowa: 5 inches
- Wayne: 4.5 inches
Union County
- Plainfield: 2.2 inches
- New Providence: 1.7 inches
- Linden: .7 inches
- Newark Airport: .4 inches
Hudson County
- Harrison: 1 inch