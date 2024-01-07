NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New York City was spared the brunt of the winter storm, areas in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley were blanketed with snow on Saturday.

Bergen County got almost 6 inches of snow while nearly 12 inches fell in Middletown, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Rockland County received 4 inches.

Less than 1 inch fell in the five boroughs.

Mostly rain with a chance of snow is expected on Sunday before the storm gradually ends, according to the NWS. The high temperature will be 37 degrees and little or snow accumulation is expected.

A hazardous weather outlook and coastal flood advisory are in effect for parts of New York City, New Jersey, and Long Island.

Here are the snowfall totals for the New York area, as of Sunday morning:

NEW YORK

Manhattan

Central Park: .2 inches

Queens County

La Guardia Airport: .3 inches

JFK Airport: .1 inches

Rockland County

NW Stony Point: 4 inches

Blauvelt: 3.5 inches

New City: 3 inches

Westchester County

ESE Hartsdale: 3.5 inches

Hartsdale: 3.5 inches

Croton-on-Hudson: 2.9 inches

White Plains: 2.8 inches

Ossining: 2.5 inches

White Plains: 2.5 inches

Suffolk County

Commack: .3 inches

Nassau County

Manhasset Hills: .5 inches

Plainview: .3 inches

Orange County

NNE Unionville: 12. 4 iches

Middletown: 11.8 inches

SSW Pine Bush: 9.6 inches

SSW Stewart Airport: 9 inches

WNW Monroe: 8 inches

E Highland Mills: 7.5 inches

Chester: 5.5 inches

Chester: 5.1 inches

Highland Mills: 4.8 inches

Firthcliffe: 2.9 inches

West Point: 2.5 inches

NEW JERSEY

Bergen County:

N Franklin Lakes: 5.7 inches

Franklin Lakes: 4 inches

Glen Rock: 4 inches

Ridgewood: 3.7 inches

Fair Lawn: 3.4 inches

Westwood: 2.8 inches

River Vale: 2.8 inches

Fair Lawn: 2 inches

Bergenfield: 1 inch

East Rutherford: .5 inches

Passaic County

Totowa: 5 inches

Wayne: 4.5 inches

Union County

Plainfield: 2.2 inches

New Providence: 1.7 inches

Linden: .7 inches

Newark Airport: .4 inches

Hudson County

Harrison: 1 inch