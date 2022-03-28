A snow squall warning was issued Monday afternoon for parts of New Jersey.

The warning, se to expire at 2:15 p.m., was issued for north central Ocean County, southeastern Huntderdon County, Mercer County, southern Somerset County, central Monmouth County and Middlesex County. A “dangerous” squall was over Plainsboro Center at 1:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A squall could cause e xtremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. People should expect wind gusts greater than 30 mph.

Drivers on the New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8A and 10 could be impacted. A squall could also impact drivers on I nterstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 6 and 24 and on Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 64 and 74. The Garden State Parkway between mile markers 115 and 123 could also be impacted.

Drivers in squall conditions should slow down and turn on their headlights. Visibility could drop to near zero. Black ice is a possibility as wet roadways can quickly freeze.

Temperatures plummeted on Monday. Record lows were possible.