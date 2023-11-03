THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Not one, but two snow leopard cubs are making their public debut at the Bronx Zoo.

The nameless boy and girl were born over the summer. The total population of snow leopards at the zoo is now 10.

The cubs can be seen at the Himalayan Highlands exhibit. In total, 80 snow leopard cubs have been born at the zoo, officials said.

Snow leopards are known to be one of the world’s most elusive big cats, even being referred to as “the ghost of the mountains.”

They’re rarely seen in the wild and live in some of the harshest conditions on earth, according to zoologists. They can be found in high elevations in the mountains of Central Asia.

Snow leopards are classified as vulnerable by the International Union of Conservation of Nature. There are an estimated 2,700-3,400 snow leopards in the wild, zoologists said, but there could be as many as 4,700-7,500.

