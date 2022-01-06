Snow headed to NY, NJ: Timeline of storm, advisories and more

NEW YORK — All eyes are on a storm system that is expected to bring the tri-state area’s first widespread snowfall of the season late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Winter weather advisories have been already issued for much of New Jersey, as well as for all five boroughs of New York City, areas north of the city and Long Island.

The advisories go into effect at midnight and are expected to expire noon on Friday.

The Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday the state is deploying resources where needed.

“We’re experienced, but you can never predict exactly what Mother Nature will do,” she said.

The state is also working utility companies to make sure any problems will be resolved quickly.

Winter storm timeline

The snow is expected to start as early as 10 p.m. in parts of New Jersey on Thursday, but the better part of the snow will be underway after midnight.

The brunt of the storm will between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. and ultimately make the morning commute very tough.

The snow should taper off as the morning rush winds down between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service warned of poor visibility, icy and slippery road conditions and a hazardous morning commute.

Projected snow totals

As we see it now, a storm will slide south of the region on Friday morning, and it will likely bring a plowable amount of snow for much of the region.

Most of the region will get 2 to 4 inches of snow, according the PIX11 Weather Producer Andrew Cruz.

Long Island is projected to see accumulations of 4 to 6 inches of snow while northwest New Jersey and portions north of Westchester County will see about 1 to 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour, according to the NWS.

Snow futurecast as of 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 (PIX11)

Snowfall forecast as of 2:50 p.m. Jan. 6, 2022 (PIX11)

Snowfall timeline as of 2:50 p.m. Jan. 6, 2022 (PIX11)

Winter Weather Advisory (PIX11)

A look ahead

As storm departs, the winds will be on the increase. Gusts to 25 mph will be possible, making it feel like lower 20s. Late at night, the winds will continue, and it feel more like the single digits.

By Saturday, the winds will ease, but it will be a cold day. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s despite the plentiful amount of sunshine.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain mixing with snow as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 37 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.