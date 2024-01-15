NEW YORK (PIX11) – A snow alert was issued for New York City on Monday ahead of a snowstorm expected to bring around 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, according to the Department of Sanitation.

The snow alert starts at 6 p.m. Monday and will be effective through 7 p.m. Tuesday. Nearly 800 salt spreaders will be working to keep the streets clean as soon as the first snow falls, according to the DSNY.

There is already work being done to deploy brine on roadways to keep them from getting slick, officials said.

More than 2,000 DSNY trucks equipped with snow plows will be hitting the streets beginning at 7 p.m.

Snow will likely develop Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to PIX11 meteorologists. A slick commute is expected, so folks should plan extra time for traveling.

