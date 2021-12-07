Snow advisory issued ahead of NYC’s first dusting of season

NEW YORK — The first snow of the season could fall Wednesday, and the New York City Department of Sanitation is already preparing.

The department issued a “Winter Operations Advisory” starting 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release.

DSNY said snow showers are expected, but they don’t expect any accumulation on roads. Salt spreaders are filled and ready for use, should road conditions become a problem, the department said.

The New York City Emergency Management Department is advising New Yorkers to be cautious and to use public transportation if possible.