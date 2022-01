NEW YORK — Up to six inches of snow were forecast for parts of New York and New Jersey on Friday.

So how much fell? Get the latest snow totals below.

This post will be updated as snow continues to fall.

NEW YORK:

Jericho: 4.1 in as of 4:19 a.m.

Elmhurst: 4 in as of 4:20 a.m.

Bayside: 3.7 in as of 4:32 a.m.

Astoria: 2.2 in as of 3:39 a.m.

East Northport: 3.5 in as of 4:15 a.m.

NEW JERSEY:

Harrison: 3.7 in as of 4:29 a.m.

Union: 5 in as of 5:20 a.m.

N. Plainfield: 4.2 in as of 5:15 a.m.