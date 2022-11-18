NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office.

The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive the maximum allowable benefit per month. Households near or at the maximum level benefit will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

“SNAP is one of our greatest tools in addressing food insecurity among New Yorkers, especially those who are still suffering from the economic fallout caused by the pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “These funds will help New Yorkers purchase healthy, nutritious food for themselves and their families, while freeing up resources for other household needs.”

There is great demand for SNAP in New York, with more than 2.8 million New Yorkers in more than 1.6 million households enrolled in September.

Payments will be issued directly to existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts. Any unused benefits will be automatically carried over to the following month.