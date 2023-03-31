NEW YORK (PIX11) — Smorgasburg kicks off this weekend across New York City as the market enters its 13th season.

There’s an array of foods to try, the event features 80 different food vendors serving international flavors, including tacos, burgers, dumplings, oysters, pasta, oxtails, and po’boys, according to the festival’s website.

Smorgasburg will open near the Oculus at the World Trade Center on Fulton and Church streets on Friday. Foodies can expect up to 30 weekly vendors and it will run on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, April 1., Smorgasburg will open on the Williamsburg waterfront near Marsha P. Johnson State Park with 60 vendors. Prospect Park Smorgasburg will reopen on Sunday, April 2., near Breeze Hill with over 65 vendors. During the season both locations will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year, gourmands can skip the long lines, and order from any vendor using ChowNow, an online food ordering platform. All vendors’ menus will be available on the app with quick pickup from each booth.