BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Smorgasburg is back! America’s largest weekly open-air food market announced some of its opening dates for the 2022 season in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Jersey City.

Smorgasburg will open its World Trade Center outpost at the Oculus on April 1. Twenty vendors are expected to participate.

The food festival will open in Jersey City on April 2. The location has not yet been unveiled, but 40 vendors have signed on, and there will be a full bar.

On April 3, the food festival will open with 50 vendors at Prospect Park’s Breeze Hill. The opening date for Smorgasburg’s Williamsburg outpost has not yet been announced. For information on vendors and more, visit smorgasburg.com.